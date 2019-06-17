Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan to voice Mufasa and Simba in Hindi version of The Lion King

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to voice the character of Mufasa, the wise King of the Pride Lands, in the Hindi version of Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of animated musical classic The Lion King. His son Aryan Khan will lend his voice to the primary character Simba, the crown prince who gets exiled by his uncle Scar.

Shah Rukh said in a statement, “The Lion King is that one movie that my entire family loves the most and it holds a very special place in our hearts. As a father, I can totally relate with Mufasa and the endearing relationship he shares with his son – Simba. The legacy of Lion King is timeless and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me. We are most excited that AbRam is going to watch this.”

Bikram Duggal, Head, Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said, “The Lion King is a classic that epitomizes Disney’s prowess of bringing heartwarming stories that are timeless and transcend generations. Now with the re-imagined version, our aim is to reach out to a wider audience; introducing the tale about a pride of lions to a whole new generation of audiences while forging a deeper connect with existing fans. We cannot imagine having a better voice cast than Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan to bring the characters of Mufasa and Simba to life in Hindi.”

Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday had teased the news by posting a photo with Aryan that showed themselves clad in the blue colours of Indian cricket team with Mufasa and Simba written on their tees.

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man) and is based on a screenplay penned by Jeff Nathanson. The original animated classic is one of the most recognisable Disney films and it will be incredibly difficult for the newer version to come close to the impact the original has had.

The Lion King releases on July 19, 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.