Hyderabad to Hollywood: Savdhaan India, Crime Patrol producer all set for Hollywood debut

Shafeeq ur Rahman, popular producer and fashion entrepreneur, is all set to take a giant leap. He took to his Instagram handle on Monday to announce that he’s now making inroads into Hollywood. His maiden Hollywood production The Empty Address is billed as “a comedy”, a “suspense” tale, and a “love story” all rolled into one.

More about The Empty Address

“A new journey begins. I am delighted to officially announce my first Hollywood film production. The EMPTY ADDRESS, a production under my banner The Star Life Hyderabad. This multilingual project will be presented in English, Hindi and Telugu, bringing together creative talent and audience across borders,” wrote Shafeeq ur Rahman in the Instagram caption. He added that the film, helmed by Sagar Doshi of As Dusk Falls-fame, will be shot across the US and the UAE. “While this is only beginning of the journey, I am exited to share more details about the cast, story, and production in the coming week,” added Rahman.