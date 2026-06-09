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Hyderabad to Hollywood: Savdhaan India, Crime Patrol producer all set for Hollywood debut
Shafeeq ur Rahman, fashion entrepreneur and producer, has turned his eyes towards Hollywood with a new film, The Empty Address.
Shafeeq ur Rahman, popular producer and fashion entrepreneur, is all set to take a giant leap. He took to his Instagram handle on Monday to announce that he’s now making inroads into Hollywood. His maiden Hollywood production The Empty Address is billed as “a comedy”, a “suspense” tale, and a “love story” all rolled into one.
More about The Empty Address
“A new journey begins. I am delighted to officially announce my first Hollywood film production. The EMPTY ADDRESS, a production under my banner The Star Life Hyderabad. This multilingual project will be presented in English, Hindi and Telugu, bringing together creative talent and audience across borders,” wrote Shafeeq ur Rahman in the Instagram caption. He added that the film, helmed by Sagar Doshi of As Dusk Falls-fame, will be shot across the US and the UAE. “While this is only beginning of the journey, I am exited to share more details about the cast, story, and production in the coming week,” added Rahman.
“As someone who has spent years building platforms in fashion entertainment and global events, stepping into international cinema is both a dream and a responsibility. Every new chapter comes with challenges. opportunities, and the chance to create something meaningful. I am grateful to my family, friends, supporters and every one who has been part of this incredible journey. Your encouragement continues to inspire me to dream bigger and reach further. The journey from Hyderabad to Hollywood starts here,” concluded the producer-fashion entrepreneur.
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Who is Shafeeq ur Rahman?
Shafeeq ur Rahman belongs to one of the most influential families of Hyderabad. His father, Mohammed Khaleelur Rahman, was a member of the Rajya Sabha. He passed away at the age of 75 in 2011. Shafeeq’s mother Farrukh Jamal belongs to an influential family of Hyderabad — the Jagirdars. His wife Sahebzadi Maheen Nikhath hails from the Royal Nizam family of the city.
Shafeeq has organised over 200 fashion and lifestyle events across the world through his organiSation, The Star Life Hyderabad. He was also appointed as City Partner of Fashion TV (FTV) in 2022. Shafeeq entered film and television production in 2015 with the horror comedy TV show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost on Life OK.
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After bankrolling the romantic TV show Dahleez on StarPlus the following year, Shafeeq ur Rahman broke into the mainstream in 2017 with Savdhaan India Crime Alert on Star Bharat, Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein on ZEE TV, and Crime Patrol on Sony Entertainment Television. The last TV show he produced was Monalisa-starrer supernatural thriller Nazar on Star Bharat in 2021.
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