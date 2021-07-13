Shabana Azmi is in awe of her What’s Love Got To Do With It co-star Emma Thompson

Shabana Azmi and Emma Thompson play important roles in What's Love Got To Do With It. (Photo: Shabana Azmi/Twitter)

Seasoned actor Shabana Azmi cannot get enough of working with Hollywood veteran Emma Thompson in upcoming film What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by Shekhar Kapur. Azmi took to her Twitter handle to share a click of herself with Thompson, and wrote, “Oh The lovely #Emma Thompson what a joy it was to work with you. #Whats Love Got To Do With It.”

Azmi had wrapped up the filming of the cross-cultural romantic comedy What’s Love Got To Do With It in February this year. The film, set between London and South Asia, also stars Lily James, Sajal Ali, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon, Mim Shaikh and Asim Chaudhry.

Oh The lovely #Emma Thompson what a joy it was to work with you. #Whats Love Got To Do With It ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0KRPobhEDH — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 12, 2021

Shabana Azmi had previously tweeted about Emma Thompson. She had posted on Twitter, “Its a wrap for #Emma Thompson. What a warm, generous costar she has been. I will cherish the wonderful times we spent together.”

British actor Mim Shaikh also shared a picture from the film’s set, featuring Shekhar Kapur and Shabana Azmi. He wrote, “That’s a wrap on #WhatsLoveGotToDoWithIt – can’t wait for you to watch this beautiful and intercross cultural movie we have shot over the past few weeks! Thank you to everyone.”

That’s a wrap on #WhatsLoveGotToDoWithIt – can’t wait for you to watch this beautiful and intercross cultural movie we have shot over the past few weeks! Thank you to everyone. ❤️☑️🤍 pic.twitter.com/Gh7w1p017f — Mim Shaikh (@MimShaikh_) February 21, 2021

What’s Love Got To Do With It marks the second collaboration of Shekhar Kapur and Shabana Azmi after their 1983 classic Masoom. It is also Kapur’s return to directing a feature-length film after his 2007 drama Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Azmi is also part of Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.