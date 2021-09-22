Sex and the City actor Willie Garson dies at 57

Willie Garson, the actor best known for his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s best male friend Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, has died. He was 57.

His death was confirmed Tuesday by his son, Nathen Garson, in a post on Instagram. The cause was not immediately disclosed.

In addition to his popular role in the HBO series Sex and the City, Garson was known for his role as con man Mozzie in the TV show White Collar.

Garson is credited with appearing in 30 movies, including the 2008 film Sex and the City and its 2010 sequel Sex and the City 2.

Garson, whose birth name was William Paszamant, was born February 20, 1964, in New Jersey to Muriel Paszamant and Donald M. Paszamant. At 13, he started training at The Actor’s Institute in New York, and graduated in 1985 from Wesleyan University in Connecticut, where he majored in psychology and theater, according to the university.

After graduating from Wesleyan, Garson landed guest roles on several television shows, including Family Ties and Cheers.

In addition to the Sex and the City movies, Garson worked with the Farrelly brothers in some of their films, including Kingpin (1996), There’s Something About Mary (1998) and Fever Pitch (2005).

He played Lee Harvey Oswald three times, including the film Ruby (1992), and on the TV shows Quantum Leap and MADtv.

I love you forever Willie Garson. Rest in peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/MxsBwq5NEa — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) September 22, 2021

Garson also served on the advisory board for You Gotta Believe, an organization that helps find youth permanent families. Garson became a parent in 2010, when he adopted his son, Nathen, who was 7 at the time.

“As a narcissist actor, and I was the definition, I immediately became responsible for taking care of someone else,” Garson said in an interview shared on Medium last year. “It is a really, special feeling to say that. It is such an important job and makes you grow in so many different ways.”

Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.

As the news of Garson’s death spread Tuesday night, actors and performers shared their memories and praise on social media. Comic actor Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s partner in Sex and the City, said on Twitter that he was “devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness.”

“Taken away from all of us way soon,” he said. “You were a gift from the gods.”

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in Sex and the City, said on Twitter that Garson was “endlessly funny on-screen and in real life.”

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

“We all loved him and adored working with him,” she said. “He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always.”