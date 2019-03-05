Seth Rogen joins cast of Twilight Zone reboot

Actor Seth Rogen is the latest star to join the cast of new The Twilight Zone series.

The 36-year-old actor joins the likes of John Cho, Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Kumail Nanjiani, Greg Kinnear, Adam Scott, Steven Yeun and Sanaa Lathan, among others, in the revival of the classic sci-fi/fantasy franchise.

According to Deadline, Rogen will appear in one episode of the series which will be penned by Key & Peele alum Alex Rubens.

Get Out director Jordan Peele is executive producing the series and serving as the narrator/host.

The show is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films.

In addition to Peele and Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes will also executive produce the series.