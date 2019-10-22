Sequence of note | Breakfast at Tiffany’s ‘Moon River’

There have been many lovely movies with many a lovely soundtracks. But there’s one that I think is ageless, it has been years since it released, but it sounds just as fresh and lovely. I am talking about the sequence featuring the iconic Audrey Hepburn and the handsome George Peppard from the 1961 dramedy – Breakfast at Tiffany’s. In this act, Hepburn, who plays the impulsive and spirited Holly is seen singing and playing “Moon River” on her acoustic guitar.

The simple yet meaningful lyrics of the song and the stunning Audrey with guitar sets the scene perfectly. The track has a dream-like quality about it, while the words speak about an everlasting love. Again, no dialogues are needed to convey what can be conveyed through actions and a soulful composition.

The lead characters of Audrey and George might or might not meet in the end, but for now, they both seem to be burning with the same kind of intrigue — that electric spark the romantic novels so often discuss.

“Moon River” won its composer Henry Mancini and lyricist Johnny Mercer an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. In fact, Audrey too got an Oscar nod for her unmatchable and joyful portrayal of the vivacious Holly.

Directed by Blake Edwards, Breakfast at Tiffany’s is available for streaming on YouTube.