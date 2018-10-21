Follow Us:
Sunday, October 21, 2018
Legally Blonde actor Selma Blair diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Film and TV actor Selma Blair announced that she is dealing with a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis which is the disease of the central nervous system.

By: AP | Los Angeles | Published: October 21, 2018 10:58:04 am

Film and TV actor Selma Blair announced she is dealing with a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. In a post, Saturday on her Instagram account, Blair, 46, says she was diagnosed with the disease of the central nervous system on Aug. 16.

Blair says she is struggling with the disease’s effects on her: “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS.”

She adds, however, that thanks to the support of the cast and crew of a Netflix show she is filming, as well as her friends and family, “we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

Blair has co-starred in a number of films and TV shows, including the 2001 hit Legally Blonde.

