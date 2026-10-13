Selma Blair arrested for allegedly abusing flight attendants

A representative ​for Selma Blair said she had suffered a medical emergency during the flight. (Credit: Instagram/@selmablair)

Actor Selma Blair was arrested after flight attendants reported a “physically abusive passenger” on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s police department said on Monday.

Police identified Blair, known ⁠for ​roles in the movies Cruel Intentions and Hellboy, as the suspect in the incident on Sunday evening.

Selma Blair transported ​to hospital

She was taken into custody at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport ​and transported ​to a hospital for evaluation, ⁠police said in a statement. Two flight attendants reported injuries and one of them was ‌taken to a hospital, according to the statement.