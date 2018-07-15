Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Daniel Craig join the cast of Jim Jarmusch’s zombie movie

Bill Murray has joined the cast of The Dead Don’t Die along with Selena Gomez, Tilda Swinton, Daniel Craig, Adam Driver and more. Bill Murray has joined the cast of The Dead Don’t Die along with Selena Gomez, Tilda Swinton, Daniel Craig, Adam Driver and more.

Singer Selena Gomez and Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton will feature in an upcoming zombie comedy film The Dead Don’t Die.

Helmed by Jim Jarmusch, the film’s cast also includes Bill Murray, Daniel Craig, Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Steve Buscemi (The Death of Stalin) and Chloe Sevigny (Love & Friendship), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other than pop singer Gomez and British actor Craig, all of the announced cast members have previously worked with Jarmusch. Murray and Sevigny worked together with the indie director in Broken Flowers. Adam Driver starred in his romantic drama, Paterson. Meanwhile, Steve Buscemi collaborated with him in Mystery Train and Swinton starred in his fantasy drama, Only Lovers Left Alive.

Daniel Craig and Adam Driver have also previously worked together in 2017’s Logan Lucky as Joe Bang and Clyde Logan respectively.

This will be Murray’s second stint in a zombie movie. He first appeared in 2009’s Zombieland in a cameo as himself. The movie also starred Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson, all of whom will be reprising their roles in the sequel set to release next year.

The film’s plot is unknown, but set photos show Murray, Sevigny and Driver dressed as police officers. The Dead Don’t Die will be produced by Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan. It will be distributed worldwide by Focus Features and Universal Pictures International. The movie is scheduled to release sometime in 2019.

