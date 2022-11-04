scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Selena Gomez talks about her and Hailey Bieber’s viral picture

Selena Gomez opened up about her viral picture with Hailey Bieber and said that its not a big deal.

Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez Hailey Bieber photos, Selena Gomez Hailey Bieber together, Selena Gomez Hailey Bieber hug, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, Hailey and Justin Bieber, indian express newsSelena Gomez and Hailey Bieber: The picture that broke the internet. (Photo: Instagram/@tyrellhampton)

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has finally spoken up about her and Hailey Bieber’s snapshot that went viral last month. According to Fox News, when asked about it during a recent interview with Vulture, Gomez said, “Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing.”

The picture being referred to was clicked last month at an Academy Museum of Motion Pictures event and in it, Selena and Hailey were seen handing around together. The duo has long been pitted against each other by fans because Hailey married Selena’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Justin and Selena dated on and off for eight years. During their breaks, he was linked to Hailey and Sofia Richie, among several others. However, after reconciling for the last time in late 2017, they called it quits by March of the following year, around the same time Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey, whom he married in 2018.

Also read |My Policeman movie review: Harry Styles stars in one of the worst films of 2022, again

Selena’s fans have criticized the married couple’s relationship and called into question its timing.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

At the event, when photographer Tyrell Hampton posted the photo of Selena and Hailey hugging on Instagram, the comments section was full of people who were shocked by the friendship, those who didn’t believe the reconciliation to be real, and those who think it’s time to leave them alone and move on, reported Fox News.

The picture was posted only a few weeks after Hailey was on an interview where she spoke about her relationship with Justin and how she deals with all the hate that comes her way with people claiming she stole Justin from Selena.

“Fans wish he ended up with someone else, and that’s fine. You can wish that all you want, but that’s just not the case,” Hailey said. As per Fox News, when it comes to her relationship with Gomez, she explained there is nothing but love between the two of them and that they don’t “owe anybody anything except respect.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 03:06:48 pm
Next Story

Reddit user posts photo of damaged suitcase on conveyor belt. Netizens wonder what happened to it

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Upasana Konidela, ram charan vacation
Ram Charan, wife Upasana enjoy ‘untamed’ Africa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement