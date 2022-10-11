Selena Gomez My Mind and Me trailer: A deep dive into the popstar’s battle with mental health. Watch

In the trailer of Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, voice overs from TV news about Selena Gomez being diagnosed with “lupus, depression and anxiety” and having a “mental breakdown” merge with the singer-actor having a touching moment. “Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this,” she says before the screen fades to black, only to emerge with the question, “How do I learn how to breathe my breath, again?”

The over two-minute-long trailer of Apple TV+ documentary feature takes a deep dive into the life of the singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist Selena Gomez. Chronicling her battle with mental health, fame and how she finds her footing again.

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light,” the synopsis read.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 4, this year. The documentary feature is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who helmed the acclaimed documentary feature Madonna: Truth or Dare.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

Selena Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed and award-winning series Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.