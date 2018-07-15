Selena Gomez’s hacker charged with 11 felony counts

Selena Gomez’s email account was hacked by a woman from New Jersey. Selena Gomez’s email account was hacked by a woman from New Jersey.

A New Jersey woman has been charged with hacking into singer-actor Selena Gomez’s email account. According to Variety, Susan Atrach, 21, of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, was charged with 11 felony counts, including five counts of identity theft and five counts of computer hacking.

She faces up to nine years and eight months in prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Atrach allegedly hacked into accounts belonging to Gomez and an associate, from June 2015 through February 2016. Prosecutors allege she obtained “stored media,” and shared it with friends and online.

Atrach is expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles Superior Court by August 27. Prosecutors are asking that she be held on 250,000 dollars bail.

On the work front, Selena Gomez is all set to star in Woody Allen’s next feature film, A Rainy Day in New York, alongside Elle Fanning (Maleficent) and Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name). The singer will also lend her voice to Mavis for the third time in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation which is scheduled to release on July 20, 2018, in India.

Selena Gomez in a still from her latest music video Back to You Selena Gomez in a still from her latest music video Back to You

Last month, the singer had released the music video for Back to You. The song is also the soundtrack for the second season of the popular Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why.

(With inputs from PTI)

