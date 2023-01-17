scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Selena Gomez addresses body-shaming comments received following Golden Globes appearance: ‘I don’t care about my weight’

Selena Gomez drew several body-shaming comments on social media after her Golden Globe awards 2023 show appearance. For the event, she was dressed in a strapless, plum velvet gown with puff sleeves and a long train.

Selena GomezSelena Gomez arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

American singer and actor Selena Gomez, who has been a longtime advocate for body positivity, recently responded to the criticism that came her way after she walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Selena drew several body-shaming comments on social media after her award show appearance.

For the event, she was dressed in a strapless, plum velvet gown with puff sleeves and a long train. Later, she appeared on Instagram Live with her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey and spoke about gaining weight.

Also Read |‘Just forgive them’: Selena Gomez on dealing with social media haters

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said, as seen in a video reshared on TikTok, before asking her sibling, “Right?” Gracie replied, “Yeah,” after which Selena began laughing, reported E! News.

At this year’s Golden Globes, Selena was nominated for the best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical category. She received the nomination for her role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Previously too she has spoken out against body-shamers in April 2022, when Selena opened up about being judged over her appearance.

“So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich… But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b**ch about it anyway: ‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh,'” she said on TikTok, as per E! News.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 12:49 IST
Next Story

Viral video shows staff of UK’s PM office celebrating Pongal, eating traditional meal with their hands

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan with mom
Kartik Aaryan and his ‘forever queen’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close