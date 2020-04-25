Sebastian Stan explains why Captain America gave his shield to Falcon and not Bucky

Sebastian Stan feels it was because Steve wanted Bucky to live a life for himself. Sebastian Stan feels it was because Steve wanted Bucky to live a life for himself.

Avengers Endgame, despite the name, did not really end the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It, however, did end one giant storyline that had begun with Iron Man way back in 2008 and ended the journey of many old guard characters. For Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, the journey continues. The actor will reprise the role in the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Many felt that his character was given a short shrift in Endgame when Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers or Captain America gave his vibranium shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson or Falcon instead of Bucky, his oldest friend.

But Stan feels it was because Steve wanted Bucky to live a life for himself as well just like how Rogers went back in time to spend a life with Peggy Carter, including that promised date.

Stan told The Hollywood Reporter, “Steve is saying to Bucky, ‘You’re going to go and do that, too. I’m not going to put this thing on you. We’re both going to live our lives — the lives that were actually taken from us back in the ‘40s when we enlisted.’ So, that’s where I felt they were at the end of the movie. I don’t think there’s a desire or any conflicted thoughts about taking on that mantle.”

The Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki are coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rT2MrsO4MN — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2020

He added, “Sam, to me, was always the clear man to take on that mantle for numerous reasons, which also comes with so much more baggage that’s going to be explored in the show. I guess you’ll have to tune into Disney+ to find out why. (Laughs.) At the end of Endgame, for either Steve or Bucky, it’s really not about the shield.”

Stan was also asked if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier felt more like a movie or a show, considering that MCU is basically a “cinematic” universe and the show has a huge budget. He replied, “It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. Again, we’re not finished; we still have some stuff to do. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favourite experiences that I’ve ever had, period.”

