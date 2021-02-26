scorecardresearch
Friday, February 26, 2021
Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan to star in Black Flies

Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan will play the lead roles in Black Flies, based on Shannon Burke novel's of the same and to be directed by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire.

February 26, 2021 6:35:44 pm
Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan will play as lifesaving paramedics in Black Flies.

Oscar winner Sean Penn has teamed up with Ready Player One star Tye Sheridan for thriller Black Flies.

The two stars will play the lead roles in the movie, based on Shannon Burke novel’s of the same and to be directed by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, reported Deadline.

The story is about lifesaving paramedics and the toll the job takes on them.

Sheridan will essay the role of an idealistic young man who is prepping for medical school and gets a street-side view of things when he drives an ambulance alongside a grizzled veteran (Penn) who is considered to be one of the city’s best emergency medics.

Ryan King has penned the screenplay for the film, which is expected to begin production in New York City late this year.

Sculptor Media’s Warren Goz and Eric Gold will produce along with Christopher Kopp, Lucan Toh and Projected Picture Works’ Penn, John Ira Palmer and John Wildermuth.

Luke Rodgers, Josh Stern, Sheridan, James Masciello, Matthew Sidari, Tom Ortenberg and King will serve as executive producers.

