scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Must Read

Sean Penn says ‘men have become quite feminized’, blames ‘cowardly genes’

Sean Penn courted controversy after doubling down on his contentious remarks about men having become 'quite feminized'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 29, 2022 3:01:10 pm
Sean Penn and Dylan PennSean Penn, left, and Dylan Penn pose for portrait photographs for the film Flag Day, at the 74th international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Actor-filmmaker Sean Penn doubled down on his recent controversial comments about men turning into women in order to be fair to them. In an interview with The Independent, Penn said that men have become ‘quite feminized’, and blamed it on ‘cowardly genes’.

He said, “I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminized. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

Also read |Sean Penn on Marvel movies: ‘It has claimed so much time in the careers of so many talented people’

He was promoting his new film Flag Day, along with his daughter Dylan Penn, who stars in it. The Independent noted that while Penn was making his statements, his daughter went ‘quiet, staring into space’.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Penn made headlines earlier this month, when he told iNews, “I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized. I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that (in order) to be fair to women, we should become them.”

The 61-year-old has won two Oscars–the first for Mystic River, and the second for playing gay rights icon Harvey Milk in Milk. In recent years, he has been focussing on his directing career, which hasn’t quite flourished after the success of his 2007 film Into the Wild. As an actor, his latest credit is Licorice Pizza, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. He has also been cast in a starring role in the upcoming Watergate series Gaslit, opposite Julia Roberts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, 11 celebrity photos
Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement