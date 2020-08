Sean Penn says he married Leila George in a ‘COVID wedding’ on Zoom

Sean Penn and Leila George have been in a relationship for the past four years. (Photo: Leila George/Instagram) Sean Penn and Leila George have been in a relationship for the past four years. (Photo: Leila George/Instagram)

Actor Sean Penn has confirmed that he tied the knot with his girlfriend Leila George in an intimate ceremony during the coronavirus pandemic.

There were rumours floating on social media that 59-year-old Penn had secretly married George, 28. The two have been in a relationship for the past four years.

On Tuesday, the actor broke the news during a virtual appearance on talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Meyers asked Penn about the rumours and he confirmed them by showing his wedding ring.

The Oscar winner revealed that he and George got married on 30 July.

“We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way,” Penn said.

George, who has starred in films such as Mortal Engines and The Kid, is the eldest child of actors Vincent D’Onofrio and Greta Scacchi.

Penn was previously married to actor Robin Wright with whom he shares two kids — daughter Dylan Frances, 29, and son Hopper Jack, 26.

He was also married to pop star Madonna for four years from 1985 to 1989.

