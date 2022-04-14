Sean Penn considered fighting Russian forces in Ukraine: ‘It has to cross your mind’

Actor, activist and filmmaker Sean Penn has said that while in Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion, taking up arms against President Vladimir Putin’s forces did cross his mind.

Penn got stuck in Ukraine as he was filming a documentary in association with VICE Studios on Russian aggression preceding the invasion. He then joined the fleeing Ukrainians on their exodus across the Polish border on foot.

While speaking to Hollywood Authentic, the Academy Award-winning actor said, “…if you’ve been in Ukraine [fighting] has to cross your mind. And you kind of think what century is this? Because I was at the gas station in Brentwood the other day and I’m now thinking about taking up arms against Russia? What the f*** is going on?”

Earlier, Sean Penn had praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his courage and dignity during the humanitarian crisis. While speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Penn said he was in “the presence of something that was new to the modern world in terms of courage and dignity…. and love that comes out of the man.”

“This is an extraordinary moment. The way he has unified that country. And I think Mr Putin certainly paved the way for that. I was endlessly impressed and moved by him and terrified for him and for Ukraine,” the actor added.

The invasion has left more than 4.6 million Ukrainians displaced from their country, and thousands dead.