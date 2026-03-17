Sean Penn chooses Ukraine visit over receiving Oscar for One Battle After Another; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls him a ‘true friend’

On Sunday, Sean Penn won his third Oscar at the 98th Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his performance of Colonel Steven J Lockjaw in Paul Thomas Anderson’s period political drama One Battle After Another. However, he gave the ceremony a miss, prompting the presenter, actor Kieran Culkin, to receive the award on his behalf. “He couldn’t be here tonight, or he didn’t want to,” Kieran Culkin said on the stage, sporting his irreverent humour.

The latter case turned out to be true as Penn was instead spotting in Ukraine. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a photo of him meeting with Penn on his social media on Monday, with the message “Because of you, Sean, we know what a true friend of Ukraine is. You have been with Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale war. And today as well. And we know that you will continue to stand with our country and our people.”