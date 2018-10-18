Sean Bean on the possibility of returning to Westeros in Game of Thrones prequels: It depends on how far they go back

Sean Bean played the role of Ned Stark in Game of Thrones season 1.

Sean Bean, who is best known for his role as Lord Eddard Stark in HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones, says while he is open to returning in the role in one of the prequels, it depends on how long back in the past it is set.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bean said, “How many years do they go back? Were we even in existence? It depends how far they go back. I’m always a bit reluctant to go back to shows under a different format or guise. But you never know with something like this, it just depends on the time frames.”

He added, “I think if the quality was maintained. You know, the kind of thought behind it, if it didn’t look as though it was an add-on just to capitalize on earlier success.”

Lord Eddard, affectionately called Ned Stark, led the cast of the first season of the show and met his end when he was beheaded on the command of Joffrey Baratheon.

Bean will be starring in the second season of the TV series Medici: Masters of Florence as Jacopo de’ Pazzi. He will be co-starring with another Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden, who played the role of Ned Stark’s son, Robb Stark

