Script for Kingsman 3 ready, says Taron Egerton

Taron Egerton has revealed the makers have locked a script for the third film in the Kingsman franchise.

Fox Studios announced the film last September with Matthew Vaughn returning as writer and director.

Egerton said he always imagined the movies as a trilogy and the new film would be a perfect way to bid adieu to Eggsy, the character he plays in the action spy comedy films.

“That plan, at the moment, is that we’d like to do another one, one more time. It was the role that kind of started my film career so I’m always going to feel, you know, a great fondness for the part.

“I would like to do one more because frankly, I’d like to say goodbye to (Eggsy) in a befitting way and to finish the trilogy. All good things come to an end. It was always imagined as a trilogy and I think it’d be great to finish the story off because I’ve loved playing the character,” the actor told Comicbook.com.

Kingsman: The Secret Service, which released in 2014, introduced Eggsy (Egerton), a young street-smart ruffian handpicked by agent Harry Hart (Colin Firth) to join a secret academy that would train him to become part of Kingsman, an organisation filled with super suave super spies.

Its sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, released in 2017.

Vaughn earlier said he is planning to start production on the film later this year, with an expected release date of 2021.

The King’s Man, a spin-off prequel, is slated to hit the screens on February 14, 2020.