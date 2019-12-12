Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: The complete nominations list

The nominations for Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 was announced on Wednesday by actors America Ferrera and Danai Gurira. The event will be held on January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium. Here are all the nominees in major categories.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Lupita Nyong’o (Us)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Patricia Arquette
Toni Collette
Joey King
Emily Watson
Michelle Williams
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Cristina Applegate
Alex Borstein
Rachel Brosnahan
Catherine O’Hara
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchman
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
