Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: The complete nominations list

The nominations for Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 was announced on Wednesday by actors America Ferrera and Danai Gurira. The event will be held on January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium. Here are all the nominees in major categories.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Lupita Nyong’o (Us)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Patricia Arquette

Toni Collette

Joey King

Emily Watson

Michelle Williams

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Cristina Applegate

Alex Borstein

Rachel Brosnahan

Catherine O’Hara

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchman

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

