Toggle Menu
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019: Complete list of winnershttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/screen-actors-guild-awards-2019-complete-list-of-winners-5557632/

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019: Complete list of winners

A look at who won what at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Black Panther actors Sydelle Noel, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Isaach de Bankole, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

A look at the winners of the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards presented on Monday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:

FILM

Actress: Glenn Close, The Wife

Actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Ensemble: Black Panther

Actress in a supporting role: Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Stunt Ensemble: Black Panther

TELEVISION

Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Actress in a comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Comedy series ensemble: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Actress in a drama series: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Drama series ensemble: This Is Us

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Advertising

Actress in a limited TV movie or series: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

TV Stunt Ensemble: GLOW

Life Achievement: Alan Alda

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 I get bored when people ask me to wink: Priya Prakash Varrier
2 Jacqueline Fernandez: It is important to put yourself first
3 Thackeray box office collection Day 3: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer stands strong against Manikarnika