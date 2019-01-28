Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019: Complete list of winners

A look at the winners of the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards presented on Monday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:

FILM

Actress: Glenn Close, The Wife

Actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Ensemble: Black Panther

Actress in a supporting role: Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Stunt Ensemble: Black Panther

TELEVISION

Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Actress in a comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Comedy series ensemble: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Actress in a drama series: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Drama series ensemble: This Is Us

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Actress in a limited TV movie or series: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

TV Stunt Ensemble: GLOW

Life Achievement: Alan Alda