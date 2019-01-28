Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019: Complete list of winners

A look at the winners of the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards presented on Monday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:
FILM
Actress: Glenn Close, The Wife
Actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Ensemble: Black Panther
Actress in a supporting role: Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Stunt Ensemble: Black Panther
TELEVISION
Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actress in a comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Comedy series ensemble: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Actress in a drama series: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Drama series ensemble: This Is Us
Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Actress in a limited TV movie or series: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
TV Stunt Ensemble: GLOW
Life Achievement: Alan Alda