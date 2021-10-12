Scream trailer: Sidney Prescott returns to take on a new ghostface killer, watch video

The makers on Tuesday released the first full trailer of Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox slasher flick Scream. The video is the perfect Halloween gift for fans of the original movie, as there are many references and callbacks to the 1996 feature.

The clip doesn’t make a great show about the fact that some of the main characters from the original movie are reuniting for this 2021 reboot/spin-off. In fact, for the most part, it is the trio of Campbell, Cox and Arquette who dominate the screen.

The opening of the video will especially give you a quick nostalgia trip if you are familiar with 1996’s Scream. So far, the latest Scream looks like one of those popcorn entertainers, which will basically lean heavily on the nostalgia factor for its box office success.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.”

Scream will release on January 14, 2022.