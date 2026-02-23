Scream 7 trailer: Neve Campbell’s film promises bloody showdown as Ghostface targets Sidney’s daughter

Scream 7 trailer: Ahead of its release this Friday, the makers of Scream 7 unveiled a chilling trailer on Monday, sending longtime fans into a frenzy. Marking a major return to the franchise’s roots, Neve Campbell reprises her iconic role as Sidney Prescott, once again taking centre stage in the seventh instalment of the slasher saga.

She is joined by familiar faces including David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Scott Foley, and Matthew Lillard. Meanwhile, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown return from the franchise’s recent chapters.

The latest chapter sees a new Ghostface killer terrorising the town where Sidney has built a quiet life. Her worst fears are realised when her daughter becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney is forced to confront the horrors of her past in a final attempt to end the bloodshed once and for all.