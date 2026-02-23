Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Scream 7 trailer: Neve Campbell’s film promises bloody showdown as Ghostface targets Sidney’s daughter
Scream 7 trailer: Neve Campbell is joined by familiar faces including David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Scott Foley, and Matthew Lillard. Meanwhile, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown return from the franchise’s recent chapters.
Scream 7 trailer: Ahead of its release this Friday, the makers of Scream 7 unveiled a chilling trailer on Monday, sending longtime fans into a frenzy. Marking a major return to the franchise’s roots, Neve Campbell reprises her iconic role as Sidney Prescott, once again taking centre stage in the seventh instalment of the slasher saga.
The latest chapter sees a new Ghostface killer terrorising the town where Sidney has built a quiet life. Her worst fears are realised when her daughter becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney is forced to confront the horrors of her past in a final attempt to end the bloodshed once and for all.
Watch the trailer of Scream 7 here:
The trailer promises brutal violence and psychological torment, with the masked killer ominously declaring, “I am going to make everyone you love suffer — including your pretty daughter.” A flashing title card warns: “Everything has led to this!”
Scream 7 is directed by Kevin Williamson, who previously penned Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4. He co-wrote the screenplay with Guy Busick, known for Scream (2022) and Scream VI.
The original Scream debuted in 1996, followed by sequels in 1997 and 2000. After an 11-year gap, Scream 4 arrived in 2011, with the franchise revived again in 2022 and 2023. Scream 7 will release in Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Large Format and IMAX.
