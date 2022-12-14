Scream 6 teaser trailer: Ghostface is back and has already zeroed in on next set of victims

The teaser trailer for Scream 6 has arrived and promises all the chills for fans of the franchise. The teaser doesn’t show much, except for the return of the murderous masked killer in New York. In the video, Sam and Tara are with their friends on the subway filled with some people in Ghostface disguises. The light flickers off and on, and one of them becomes the next target.

Scream 6 features survivors Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin, played by Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding. Courteney Cox reprises her role as Gale Weathers and, most excitingly for fans, Hayden Panettiere returns with her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed after 2022’s Scream confirmed that she had survived. However, Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott wouldn’t be present in the upcoming film. Jenna Ortega, who plays the role of Sam, had confirmed that there would be references to her in the film.

In a city of millions, no one hears you scream. Watch the official Teaser Trailer for #Scream6 – Only in theatres March 10, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lH2OqPqqmx — Scream (@ScreamMovies) December 14, 2022

“You know, it’s nice because there’s still a protectiveness in the script and that’s something that the actors had naturally over her because obviously we respect her and we want the best for her. She’s missed and thought of,” Ortega had earlier told ET.

Meanwhile the cast also features Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving and Jack Champion.