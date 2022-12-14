scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Scream 6 teaser trailer: Ghostface is back and has already zeroed in on next set of victims

The new teaser for Scream 6, featuring Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera is out. The film will release on March 10, 2023.

ScreamThe new teaser for Scream is out.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The teaser trailer for Scream 6 has arrived and promises all the chills for fans of the franchise. The teaser doesn’t show much, except for the return of the murderous masked killer in New York. In the video, Sam and Tara are with their friends on the subway filled with some people in Ghostface disguises. The light flickers off and on, and one of them becomes the next target.

Scream 6 features survivors Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin, played by Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding. Courteney Cox reprises her role as Gale Weathers and, most excitingly for fans, Hayden Panettiere returns with her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed after 2022’s Scream confirmed that she had survived. However, Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott wouldn’t be present in the upcoming film. Jenna Ortega, who plays the role of Sam, had confirmed that there would be references to her in the film.

“You know, it’s nice because there’s still a protectiveness in the script and that’s something that the actors had naturally over her because obviously we respect her and we want the best for her. She’s missed and thought of,” Ortega had earlier told ET.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...

Meanwhile the cast also features Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving and Jack Champion.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 09:24:28 pm
Next Story

Mumbai airport launches ‘FASTag Car Park’ for seamless vehicle movement at Terminal 2

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday- Chunky Pandey- Aditya Roy Kapur
Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur attend FIFA semi-finals in Qatar with family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close