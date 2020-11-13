scorecardresearch
Friday, November 13, 2020
Scott Eastwood to star in action-thriller Dangerous, Mel Gibson to make cameo

Dangerous' story centres on Scott Eastwood's reformed sociopath who, following the death of his brother, moves to a remote island which soon falls under siege from a deadly gang of mercenaries.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | November 13, 2020 6:39:12 pm
Dangerous, Dangerous scott eastwood, scott eastwoodDangerous is scheduled to shoot later this month in Canada. (Photo: Scott Eastwood/Instagram)

Actor Scott Eastwood is set to play a lead role in action-thriller Dangerous alongside Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson.  According to The Hollywood Reporter, veteran actor-director Mel Gibson will make a cameo appearance in the movie.

The film, to be directed by Saw V helmer David Hackl, also features actors Famke Janssen and Kevin Durand.

The story centres on Eastwood’s reformed sociopath who, following the death of his brother, moves to a remote island which soon falls under siege from a deadly gang of mercenaries. Forced to fend for himself, he discovers their role in his brother’s demise and sets off on a relentless quest for vengeance.

Kevin DeWalt and Ben DeWalt are producing the film for Minds Eye Entertainment along with Doug Falconer of Falconer Pictures.

The film is scheduled to shoot later this month in Canada.

