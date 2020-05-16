Scoob’s first five minutes released on YouTube

Scoob! has received mixed critical reviews. (Photo: Warner Bros) Scoob! has received mixed critical reviews. (Photo: Warner Bros)

The animated feature Scoob! was earlier going to be released in theatres, but now due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be released on streaming services.

Warner Bros has released the first five minutes of the film on YouTube that the audience can watch for free. The scene here shows the first time Shaggy met Scooby-Doo.

Frank Welker, Will Forte, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, and Amanda Seyfried voice Scooby and the rest of the gang. Tracy Morgan, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs have given voice to other characters.

The film is based on the classic Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! cartoon series. Scooby, the titular character, is a talking Great Dane dog who, together with his human friends Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne (who together form Mystery Inc) solve seemingly supernatural and ghostly mysteries that more often than not turn out to be not-so-supernatural.

The reviews of the film are mixed overall. On Rotten Tomatoes, Scoob! holds the rating of 54 per cent. The critical consensus reads, “Scoob! is fun enough for youthful viewers and some hardcore fans, but never quite solves the mystery of why audiences shouldn’t watch old episodes instead.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd