Scoob! final trailer is a heavy dose of nostalgia

Warner Bros has released the final trailer for Scoob!, the upcoming animated film that will act as the origin story of Scooby-Doo, Shaggy and other members of Mystery, Inc from the iconic Hanna-Barbera cartoon. The film features an overhauled feel and design that, while being three dimensional, retains the features and elements of classic 2D animated Scooby-Doo cartoons.

Scoob! is the first film in the planned Hanna-Barbera shared cinematic universe.

The laughs in the trailer are aplenty and the tone of the film, or at least the trailer, will make you nostalgic about your childhood with its unique blend of adventure, horror and humour, with everything being child-friendly. Also, this looks fresh, and nothing appears recycled.

If the trailer is any indication, this film looks pretty great for not just Scooby fans, but also for kids or anyone at all looking for a good, family-friendly time at the movies.

Frank Welker, the original Scooby-Doo voice artiste, returns and he is the only member of the original voice-cast to do so. Will Forte, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, and Amanda Seyfried voice the members of Mystery, Inc, while Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong and Tracy Morgan voice other classic Hanna-Barbera characters.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “SCOOB!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.”

Adam Sztykiel, Jack C. Donaldson, Derek Elliott, and Matt Lieberman have penned the screenplay.

Scoob! will hit US screens on May 15, 2020.

