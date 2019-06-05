Scary Stories to tell in the Dark trailer: Harold, Pale Lady and other childhood monsters come alive

The trailer of Scary Stories to tell in the Dark is out. Co-produced and co-written by Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, the movie is based on the short story book series of the same name by Alvin Schwartz.

Norwegian director André Øvredal, who directed the acclaimed horror film The Autopsy of Jane Doe, is helming Scary Stories to tell in the Dark. Despite the frights and scares, the makers have managed to get a PG-13 rating, while the teasers suggested it would aim for R-rating.

Four or five stories from Alvin’s stories are meshed together to form one story. Even if you did not read the stories during childhood, the trailer is going to be scary. But if you did, then the scare quotient would be much higher because it is like helplessly looking at your nightmares come alive.

The plot of the film revolves around a group of teenage friends. They visit a supposedly haunted house for thrills and discover a book of scary stories written long ago by a girl. The stories begin to come alive for each of them.

Harold the Scarecrow figures prominently in the trailer and its design is quite accurate and really resembles the illustrations by Stephen Gammell. The Toe monster, Pale Lady and others also make their presence felt. The visuals of the creatures are also impressive and it is something del Toro must have made sure. He does love his monsters.

The official synopsis of the film states, “It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind…but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time—stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.”

Scary Stories to tell in the Dark is slated for an August 9 release.