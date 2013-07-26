Scarlett Johansson’s new ring,just a piece of jewellery

The Vicki,Cristina,Barcelona actress Scarlett Johansson,who was spotted with a ruby ring on her ring finger,has dismissed reports that she is engaged,saying it is just a piece of jewellery.

The 28-year-old was captured at LAX wearing a gold band which is featured with a ruby on her left ring finger. The Iron Man 2 actress,however,has confirmed via a

representative that the ring is not an engagement ring,

reported People magazine.

Johansson’s representative said that the actress “is not engaged nor close to being engaged” to her journalist boyfriend Romain Duriac.

Johansson,who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds

before splitting in 2011,has dated her French boyfriend for a

while,but she does not want to get married yet.

“It’s really not important to me. The only time I ever think about it is when people ask me,’Would I get married again?’.”

