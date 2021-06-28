Colin Jost didn’t help wife Scarlett Johansson rehearse her lines for Black Widow, here’s why

Actor Scarlett Johansson has revealed that her husband Colin Jost refused to help her rehearse lines from the upcoming standalone movie Black Widow.

On SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast, Johansson said, “He doesn’t like any spoilers, though, so I can’t tell him anything. And he doesn’t even pry. When we were shooting this film in London, Colin was also there shooting Tom & Jerry — which worked out great ’cause we were together in the same city for a long time, which is rare.”

“I was in the middle of a big action set piece or sequence or whatever… he was just not wanting to hear anything about it,” she added.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson met during the shoot of an SNL episode in 2006 when the latter was hosting the NBC variety show for the first time. After dating for three years, they married in October 2020.

Helmed by Cate Shortland with a screenplay penned by Eric Pearson, Black Widow is set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War in which the former Russian spy found herself on the run from the law after helping Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes. The film will explore her past with the KGB and the infamous Red Room.