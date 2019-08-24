Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes’ highest-paid actresses list

For the second consecutive year, Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has topped the Forbes’ list of highest paid female actors in the world.

Spurred by the success of her summer Marvel film Avenger: Endgame, the 34-year-old actor’s earning reached 56 million dollars.

The outlet reported that Johansson has also secured a fat paycheck for her upcoming Black Widow movie from Disney’s Marvel Studios.

At number two is Modern Family star Sofia Vergara with 44.1 million dollar earnings.

Big Little Lies actors Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are placed at the third and fourth spot on the list, with the earning of 35 million dollars and 34 million dollars, respectively.

All the earnings of the actors were calculated between the period of June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

Jennifer Aniston, who earned in 28 million dollars, rounds out the top five.

Next in the line are Kaley Cuoco (25 million dollars), Elisabeth Moss (24 million dollars) and Margot Robbie (23.5 million dollars).

Charlize Theron and Ellen Pompeo, were placed at the ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

Forbes noted that though the combined earnings of highest-paid female actors grew by 69 per cent to 314.6 million dollars, it was still way below than the combined haul of their male counterparts who raked in 588.3 million dollars.