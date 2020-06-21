scorecardresearch
Scarlett Johansson says her ‘husky voice’ was a disadvantage early on in her career

Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson, who made her movie debut at the age of nine with the film North, said she always wanted to work in musical theatre but casting directors did not give her a chance due to her deep voice.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: June 21, 2020 8:51:36 am
Scarlett Johansson, Scarlett Johansson black widow, Scarlett Johansson interview, Scarlett Johansson news Scarlett Johansson will next be seen in Marvel Studios; Black Widow, which is scheduled to be released on November 6. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marriage Story star Scarlett Johansson says she faced a lot of rejection initially in her career due to her now-famous “husky voice”.

“When I was a little kid, I trained as a singer because I really wanted to do musical theatre, but my voice was so deep it was impossible for me to get cast! So I went into acting instead,” Johansson, 35, told Candis magazine.

“I’d go on auditions, I was this cute little blonde girl, then I’d open my mouth and say (in a deep voice), ‘Buy this product, it’s fantastic!’ It was quite a disadvantage at the time. I lost count of hearing casting directors ask me if I had a sore throat,” she added.

Johansson will next be seen in Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, which is scheduled to be released on November 6.

