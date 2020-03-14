Scarlett Johansson reveals how Black Widow’s death originally played out in Avengers Endgame

The original death scene of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame involved a chase scene. The original death scene of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame involved a chase scene.

Scarlett Johansson has revealed that her death scene in Avengers Endgame was altered from a chase sequence to the quieter moment between Black Widow and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye that ended up in the final cut.

Apparently, the chase sequence involved Black Widow and Hawkeye being chased by creatures resembling Dementors from the Harry Potter/Wizarding World franchise.

Johansson told Entertainment Weekly, “I was thinking, ‘Parents will never forgive us for how these creatures look.’”

EW further reports that the sequence was too heavy for an already action-filled film, so it was later shot again in a quieter and emotional way.

“We wanted to leave (the audience) with the weight of that loss and the shock of it,” the actor says.

Johansson will reprise the role of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow possibly for the last time in her standalone film, titled Black Widow, which is slated to be released on April 30. Helmed by Cate Shortland with a screenplay penned by Eric Pearson, is set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War in which Black Widow finds herself on the run from the law thanks to her aid to Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes.

Black Widow also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

