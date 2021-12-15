Scarlett Johansson says Marvel is like ‘working with family’: ‘You can really dream big there’

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is excited about her new role as a producer. In a recent interview with Collider, the actor confirmed that she is looking to dabble more in that space and is also backing a secret Marvel project.

Speaking on the subject, Scarlett said she is excited about building ‘a creative family’ with her future endeavours as a producer. As of now, she has been credited as a producer with Disney’s upcoming movie Tower of Terror. She is also one of the producers of A-24 sci-fi movie Bride.

But if you think that post their legal battle and make-up, things are over for Scarlett at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then you are mistaken. Only last month, Marvel boss Kevin Feige had revealed that Johansson is producing a “non-Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studio project.” The rest of the details are yet unknown. When asked about her new association with Marvel, Scarlett did not shy away from candidly speaking on the topic.

She said, “As far as Marvel goes, it’s like working with family there. Marvel has some of the best IP ever and you can really dream big there and nothing’s ever off the table and you kind of throw all these blue sky ideas around and see what sticks.”

On the work front, Scarlett Johansson was last seen as Black Widow in MCU’s standalone origin movie for the character. The film also starred Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour in pivotal parts.