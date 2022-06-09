scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Must Read

Scarlett Johansson joins cast of Kristin Scott Thomas’ directorial debut My Mother’s Wedding

Details about the plot of Scarlett Johansson-starrer My Mother's Wedding are under wraps. The production of the film is underway.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
June 9, 2022 9:05:41 pm
scarlett johanssonScarlett Johansson-starrer My Mother's Wedding's production is underway. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has boarded the cast of My Mother’s Wedding, which marks the feature directorial debut of The English Patient star Kristin Scott Thomas.

According to Deadline, The Lost City of Z star Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham of Little Joe fame and Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire) will also star in the movie.

Details about the film’s plot are under wraps, but it is known that Thomas wrote the script with John Micklethwait.

Back in 2017, it was reported that Thomas, also known for series such as Fleabag and Slow Horses, was making her feature directorial debut with The Sea Change, based on Elizabeth Jane Howard’s novel of the same name.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 9, 2022: Why increase in Repo Rate, Running Inflation, or F...Premium
UPSC Key-June 9, 2022: Why increase in Repo Rate, Running Inflation, or F...
‘Our time has come,’ says Punjab BJP with Sunil Jakhar by its...Premium
‘Our time has come,’ says Punjab BJP with Sunil Jakhar by its...
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...Premium
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loansPremium
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loans
More Premium Stories >>
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

This is not that project, nor did it materialise into one.

Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales are attached as producers on My Mother’s Wedding. The production on the film is underway.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding update
Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s intimate wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 09: Latest News
Advertisement