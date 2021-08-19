Scarlett Johansson, husband Colin Jost welcome baby boy: ‘OK, we had a baby, his name is…’

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and her husband, comedian-actor Colin Jost have welcomed a healthy baby boy. The news was reported by many publications and was later confirmed by Jost through an Instagram post.

“Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated.” He went on to give the Instagram ID of their publicist for further queries.

In the caption, Jost joked that the couple got away without having a baby for a long time and earlier had no kids policy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Jost (@colinjost)

Jost and ScarJo met during an SNL episode in 2006 when the latter was hosting the NBC variety show for the first time. They got engaged in May 2019. After dating for three years, they married in an intimate ceremony October 2020.

Johansson already has a 6 year old daughter named Rose Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, with whom she was married from 2014 to 2017.

She was also married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. They tied the knot in 2008, before divorcing in 2011.

Johansson, also known for her performances in Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, and Hail, Caesar!, can be seen in the standalone MCU movie Black Widow. The film is yet to be released in India but is running in most of the world since July 9 in theatres and in select countries on Disney Plus Premier Access.

The actor recently made headlines after she sued The Walt Disney Company, the parent studio of Marvel Studios, for breaching the terms of her contract by simultaneously releasing the film in theatres and streaming. The news was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Johansson said in the lawsuit that her agreement with Disney-owned Marvel Entertainment involved a guarantee that the film will exclusively be released in theatres and her salary was based on the box-office performance of the movie.