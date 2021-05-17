Scarlett Johansson gets slimed by husband Colin Jost during MTV awards speech, watch video

Scarlett Johansson was the target of a prank by husband and actor Colin Jost as she virtually accepted an award. She was bestowed with the Generation Award at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Johansson, who is all set to reprise the role of superhero Black Widow in the upcoming Marvel Studios film of the same name, was giving her winner’s speech when Jost, who has long been a writer on NBC’s variety show Saturday Night Live, decided to dump a pot of slime on her head.

This spoiled a little the effect of Johansson’s heartfelt speech that came before. In it she said, “Watching that reel reminds of me all the incredibly inspiring collaborators that I’ve been fortunate enough to work with for over three decades.”

She added that she “never would’ve been able to continue to evolve as an actor for the last 30 years without the support and dedication of so many cast and crew members that make up the nomadic traveling circus family that are [on] movie sets, and the dedication and hard work of so many people that goes into making any movie continues to inspire me as a performer.”

Johansson also said that her award belongs to “many hundreds of creative people all over the world.” She thanked her fans for supporting her in her career “so I can continue to have the good fortune to pursue the job that is my passion, and I realize what an absolute gift it is to have the opportunity to do what I love.”

” I couldn’t do it without your continued support. This award is made possible by all of you. It’s because of that that it’s so meaningful to me,” she said.

Apart from her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, ScarJo, as she is lovingly called by fans, is also known for films like The Prestige, Lucy, Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story, among others. She has been nominated for Academy Awards twice — for Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story.