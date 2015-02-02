Scarlett Johansson flaunts skinny post-baby figure

Scarlett Johansson showed off her slim and toned body in a figure hugging mini dress. (Source: AP)

‘Avengers’ star Scarlett Johansson flaunted her post-baby body just four months after giving birth to her daughter Rose Dorothy.

The 30-year-old actress showed off her slim and toned body in a figure hugging mini dress when attending the G’Day USA Gala and AACTA International Awards, reported Ace Showbiz. Styling her short blonde hair in voluminous updo, the ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ actress completed her look with a pair of black heels and some accessories.

Johansson attended the event to present her ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ co-star Chris Hemsworth with the Excellence in Film Award. The actor was joined by his wife Elsa Pataky and his brother Liam Hemsworth.

