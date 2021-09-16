Scarlett Johansson, Britney Spears, Kate Winslet in Time 100 list of most influential people

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, singer-songwriter Britney Spears, and actor Kate Winslet are among the celebrities who made it to the Time 100, a list of most influential people of the year as per Time magazine.

The annual list awards space to people from different fields who changed the world in some way.

Also in the list are Ted Lasso headliner Jason Sudeikis, rapper Lil Nas X, Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, Judas and the Black Messiah actor Daniel Kaluuya, Minari’s Steven Yeun, among others.

The presence of Johansson is clearly the result of her ongoing lawsuit with Disney, whose subsidiary Marvel Studios has employed her in the role of Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow since 2008’s Iron Man. The bone of contention is her standalone movie’s hybrid release that she claims cost her $50 million in bonuses.

Jamie Lee Curtis explained the reason behind Johansson’s inclusion. “I recently watched her own the screen as the Black Widow, who exacts revenge on a powerful figure who manipulates (emphasis on man) women to fight for him. And then I saw her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation (same emphasis), when she filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the studio, alleging its decision to release the film simultaneously in theaters and on streaming cost her substantial losses in pay,” she wrote.

Britney Spears, who has been engaged in a legal battle of her own to end her conservatorship, also made it to the list. For those unaware, her father, Jamie Spears, has been in control of her life and finances since 2008 due to a court order in the wake of her hospitalisation and concerns about her mental health. She recently got engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Paris Hilton wrote about her, “Despite the darkness that has surrounded her life, Britney embodies joy and shares the light of her beautiful heart, forever the superstar. So we stand by her and root for her as she turns pain into purpose, her unwavering spirit stronger than ever.”