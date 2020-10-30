Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tie the knot

Scarlett Johansson married Colin Jost. (Photo: Reuters)

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.

The wedding was announced by a charity named Meals on Wheels America via their Instagram handle. The post read, “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

Colin Jost, who is a cast member at Saturday Night Live, first met Scarlett Johansson as she was hosting the season finale in 2017. The couple got engaged in May 2019.

On the work front, Scarlett’s next release is Marvel’s Black Widow where she plays the titular character. The film’s release has been pushed a few times due to COVID-19 and is now scheduled to release in May 2021.

Colin Jost recently released his memoir titled A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir which appeared on the New York Times Bestseller List.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd