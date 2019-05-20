Toggle Menu
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engagedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/scarlett-johansson-and-colin-jost-are-engaged-5736602/

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged

Scarlett Johansson's publicist Marcel Pariseau told The Associated Press on Sunday that the couple is officially engaged after two years of dating.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost engaged
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost recently walked the red carpet together at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Wedding bells are in the future for actress Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live.

Johansson’s publicist Marcel Pariseau told The Associated Press on Sunday that the couple is officially engaged after two years of dating. Pariseau said no date has been set for the nuptials.

Johansson, 34, was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter named Rose who was born in 2014.

This is the first marriage for the 36-year-old Jost, who is the co-anchor of SNL’s Weekend Update.

The couple recently walked the red carpet together at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, in which Johansson plays the character of Black Widow.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 De De Pyaar De box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Tabu film continues to rake in the moolah
2 Will Smith: Genie is trying to guide Aladdin to the truth of the greatness within him
3 James Gunn on Brightburn: It is an entirely new take on superhero genre