Scarface remake in the works with Call Me By Your Name director

A still from the 1983’s Scarface. (Photo: Universal Pictures) A still from the 1983’s Scarface. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

A “reimagination” of the gangster movie Scarface is in the works at Universal Pictures, according to Deadline. Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is helming the film.

Brian De Palma’s Scarface released in 1983 and starred Al Pacino as the Cuban refugee Tony Montana who becomes a drug kingpin in Miami. The film also had Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Robert Loggia, F. Murray Abraham, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio in the cast.

The 1983 movie itself was a remake of the 1932 film, which was an adaptation of Maurice R Coons’ novel of the same name.

In that movie, Antonio “Tony” Camonte (Paul Muni), an Italian immigrant, takes over the Chicago crime scene. The story was inspired by the life and times of real life gangster Al Capone, whose nickname was Scarface.

The new Scarface movie will explores the crime scene of Los Angeles. The film will be based on the script by the Coen Brothers (Joel Coen and Ethan Coen), who have been with the project for at least three years, with earlier drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd