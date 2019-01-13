Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore arrested for narcotics possession

Actor Tom Sizemore was arrested by Burbank Police on the charges of alleged drug possession. According to the January 5 arrest logs of Burbank Police Department, the 57-year-old actor was pulled over by the police near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Evergreen Street.

During the consented search of the actor’s vehicle, police found “various illegal narcotics”. The police arrested Sizemore and another male passenger for misdemeanour possession and both posted a 1,000 dollar bail before being released later that day.

A spokesperson for the actor has not yet commented on his arrest.

Sizemore, who has starred in films such as Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbour, has a history of criminal cases.

He has been arrested in the past as well for drug-related charges. He has also been accused of child sexual abuse in 2003. He was convicted in 2003 of assault and battery against his girlfriend in 2003.

In 2017, he pleaded no contest to assaulting his girlfriend in 2017.