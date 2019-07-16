Saturn Awards 2019: Avengers Endgame and Game of Thrones lead nominations

Toggle Menu
Saturn Awards are given by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films. As expected, two of the biggest events in the pop culture of last decade -- Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones final season -- are leading this year's nominations.

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones lead the Saturn Award nominations in film and TV respectively.

The nominations for Saturn Awards 2019 have been announced. The awards are given by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films and were initially limited to the films of these genres but have since been expanded to TV shows and digital series.

As expected, two of the biggest events in the pop culture of last decade — Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones final season — are leading this year’s nominations. Endgame in particular nabbed an incredible 14 nominations, followed by Game of Thrones season 8 with 9 nominations.

Disney’s own Aladdin comes second in the films with nine nominations. In television, The Haunting of Hill House and The Walking Dead hold the second spot together with 6 nominations each.

Here are all the nominees in the major categories.

Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release: Aquaman, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, Shazam!, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Avengers: Endgame leads the nominations in films.

Best Actor in a Film: Jeff Bridges (Bad Times at The El Royale), Nicolas Cage (Mandy), Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Robert Downey Jr (Avengers: Endgame), Mel Gibson (Dragged Across Concrete), Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum).

Best Actress in a Film: Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns), Toni Collette (Hereditary), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Nicole Kidman (Destroyer), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Lupita Nyong’o (Us), Octavia Spencer (Ma)

Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween (2018).

Best Supporting Actor in a Film: Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War), John Lithgow (Pet Sematary), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns), Lewis Pullman (Bad Times at The El Royale), Jeremy Renner (Avengers: Endgame), Will Smith (Aladdin), Steven Yeun (Burning)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film: Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at The El Royale), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Amber Heard (Aquaman), Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Naomi Scott (Aladdin), Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor: Evan Alex (Us), Asher Angel (Shazam!), Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla, King of the Monsters), Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Us), Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place)

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Best Superhero Television Series: Arrow, Black Lightning, Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger, The Flash, Gotham, Supergirl,

Best Fantasy Television Series: American Gods, Charmed, Game of Thrones, The Good Place, The Good Witch, The Magicians, Outlander, The Outpost,

Best Science Fiction Television Series: The 100, Counterpart (Starz), Doctor Who, Krypton, Manifest, The Orville, Roswell, New Mexico, Westworld

A still from Westworld season 2.

Best Horror Television Series: NOS4A2, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, A Discovery of Witches, Fear the Walking Dead, Preacher, Supernatural, The Walking Dead, What We Do in the Shadows

Best Action / Thriller Television Series: Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, The Last Ship, Mr. Mercedes, The Purge, The Sinner,

Best Animated Series on Television: Archer, Duck Tales, Family Guy, The Simpsons

 

