Sarah Paulson wants Bette Midler to join Ocean’s 9

Actor Sarah Paulson says she would like veteran actor Better Midler to join the cast of Ocean’s 9.

The 44-year-old actor, who appeared in the female-led Ocean’s 8 last year alongside Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter, said she is excited about the prospect of starring in another film in the franchise.

”I would like to add Bette Midler to the cast. I think she’d be great, or Emma Thompson. Can’t go wrong with either of them. Yeah, let’s get them both,” Paulson told Entertainment Tonight.

The actor, however, is not sure if Ocean’s 9 will happen.

”I am curious if we’re ever going to do that. It would be so much fun. We would have to add one more,” she added.