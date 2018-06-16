Sarah Paulson: Quality of television has surpassed film

Sarah Paulson can be currently see in Ocean’s 8. Sarah Paulson can be currently see in Ocean’s 8.

Actor Sarah Paulson believes the quality of television has superseded that of movies and probably that is why more people are turning towards the medium. Paulson, who won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role in the series The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, said that over the years writing has improved in television.

“There was a time where nobody wanted to do television, it was just a bunch of dodos, and it was like, ‘you can’t get any film work huh? Going over to TV? Aww, I’m sorry’,” Paulson told BBC. “And now I feel like very accomplished people in the film world know that where the storytelling is, where the writing is, where the roles are, tend to be in television right now,” she added.

The 43-year-old actor currently stars in Ocean’s 8, the all-female spinoff of Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy.

With big guns likes Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep also coming to the small screen, Paulson joked, “I’m like, this was my place, and now like I can’t compete when Meryl Streep is doing Big Little Lies, like, what’s going to be left for me?! Nothing. Maybe we can go and be the movie stars!”

Paulson’s Ocean’s 8 co-star Sandra Bullock believes that streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu have also improved the quality of content in the industry.

“I honestly feel the Netflix world, the streaming world, is influencing the quality of films,” Bullock said. “Films are losing people to the streaming world, and I think we now need to step up our game in the film industry in order to keep an audience,” she added.

