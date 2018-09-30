Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland shares her sexual harassment story: I didn’t want to be called dramatic

Sarah Hyland opened up about sexual harassment. Sarah Hyland opened up about sexual harassment.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has opened up about her sexual assault that happened when she was in high school. The 27-year-old actor shared her horrifying ordeal in a Twitter post, using the hashtag #whyididntreport. “He was a friend. It was New Year’s Eve my senior year of high school. Everyone was drunk. He broke into the bathroom I was in,” she wrote.

“I hoped it was a dream but my ripped tights in the morning proved otherwise. I thought no one would believe me. I didn’t want to be called dramatic. After all, I didn’t say no. Shock can do that to a person,” she added.

In the past few days, a number of celebrities like Mira Sorvino, Ashley Judd and Cara Delevingne, have used the ‘Why I Didn’t Report’ hashtag to explain why they did not report being sexually assaulted.

Popular model and author Padma Lakshmi has revealed that she was raped when she was 16 by a man she was dating at the time. Lakshmi wrote about the incident in an op-ed article in The New York Times which was published last week.

In the article, Padma gave details of what happened and how she ended up blaming herself for it. She wrote, “We had no language in the 1980s for date rape. I imagined that adults would say: ‘What the hell were you doing in his apartment? Why were you dating someone so much older?’ I don’t think I classified it as rape — or even sex — in my head. I’d always thought that when I lost my virginity, it would be a big deal — or at least a conscious decision. The loss of control was disorienting. In my mind, when I one day had intercourse, it would be to express love, to share pleasure or to have a baby. This was clearly none of those things.”

Ashley, on the other hand, used hashtag ‘Why Didnt I report’ on Twitter and wrote, ““#WhyIDidntReport. The first time it happened, I was 7. I told the first adults I came upon. They said, ‘Oh, he’s a nice old man, that’s not what he meant.’ So when I was raped at 15, I only told my diary. When an adult read it, she accused me of having sex with an adult man.”

