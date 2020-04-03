Sara Bareilles reveals coronavirus diagnosis, says she has ‘fully recovered’

Sara Bareilles has revealed that she had contracted coronavirus but has since made a full recovery. (Photo: Reuters) Sara Bareilles has revealed that she had contracted coronavirus but has since made a full recovery. (Photo: Reuters)

Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles has revealed that she had contracted coronavirus but has since made a full recovery.

The 40-year-old American musician shared her diagnosis and her recovery on Instagram.

“I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know. And I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around,” Bareilles said in the video.

“Just wanted to check in. I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do,” she added.

Last month the singer had announced that the run of her musical Waitress in London’s West End would be cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.